Mount Prospect Downtown Block Party canceled for Friday night

Due to predicted dangerous weather, the Mount Prospect Downtown Summer Block Party has been canceled for Friday night.

The village-organized event is set to reopen at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22.

Look to the Village of Mount Prospect website at mountprospect.org and Facebook page at facebook.com/mountprospectIL/ for further updates as they're posted.

The 19th annual party is being held at the corner of Emerson Street and Busse Avenue, next to the village hall on Centennial Green, 50 S. Emerson St.

Free kids' rides and activities will be offered from noon to 6 p.m. Activities include bounce houses, climbing wall, inflatable giant slide, mini Ferris wheel, and mini merry-go-round. From 2 to 6 p.m., enjoy face painting, ponies, and a craft booth.

The music starts at 4 p.m. with The Good Mondays, followed by Suburban Cowboys at 6:30 p.m. and at 9 p.m., the Boy Band Review.

Free parking is available in the East Commuter Lot at Northwest Highway and Route 83 and in the Village Hall Parking Deck, 50 S. Emerson St. Information is at www.mpblockparty.com.