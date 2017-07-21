Flooding relocates Algonquin Founders' Days festival

The Algonquin Founders' Days festival is relocating to Algonquin Lakes Park this year due to severe flooding along the Fox River. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Severe flooding along the Fox River has caused the 57th annual Algonquin Founders' Days to move from its usual riverside spot.

With Towne Park closed since last week and more rain predicted in the coming days, event organizers have decided to relocate the four-day festival to Algonquin Lakes Park at 1401 Compton Drive.

"The safety of the community is more important than the location of the festival," a post on the event's Facebook page says. "All activities will go on as announced."

The festival, scheduled Thursday to July 30, includes a carnival, food vendors, live music, competitions and other special events. A fireworks show is still scheduled to take place over the Fox River, though organizers say they're monitoring water levels and working closely with Algonquin and Fox River Waterways officials. A final determination will be made Wednesday.

Algonquin Lakes Park also served as a temporary Founders' Days site for three years during the Algonquin Western Bypass construction.