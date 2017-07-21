Dawn Patrol: Flood victims find help at resource center

hello

Flood victims find help at resource center

Hundreds of people affected by historic flooding last week in Lake County sought help and supplies Thursday at a newly opened Multi-Agency Resource Center set up at the old Garden Fresh Center grocery store in Round Lake Beach. Full story.

Palatine bar employee charged in brawl that involved Haley Reinhart

An employee of the Lamplighter Inn Tavern and Grille in Palatine is charged with choking a 30-year-old Wheeling man during a brawl involving pop singer Haley Reinhart and several of her friends. Adam Sobanski, 32, of Palatine is charged with two counts of aggravated battery, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Full story.

Elgin man accused of breaking in, trying to assault teen

An Elgin man who authorities say tried to sexually assault a teenage girl Wednesday morning then held police at bay for three hours was ordered held on $3 million bail. Jon Fischer, 67, who appeared in court yesterday wearing paper hospital scrubs, was charged with attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated domestic battery and unlawful restraint. If convicted of the most serious charge, he faces up to 15 years in prison. Full story.

- John Starks | Staff Photographer Jessie Weibel, 14, of Wayne washes her horse, Ashton, on Thursday at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles. She shows him in several classes.

Yesterday was the first day of the 149th annual Kane County Fair. It continues from noon to midnight today and Saturday and from noon to 10 p.m. Sunday at the fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road in St. Charles. Some of today's highlights include: Eric Chesser on Miller Light Soundstage form 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and professional bull riding and barrel racing at the Grandstand starting at 7:30 p.m. Full story.

Palatine man charged with sex assault

A Palatine man was ordered held on a total bail of $2.75 million Thursday on charges he sexually assaulted two 13-year-old girls. Santiago Rosales, 54, is charged with criminal sexual assault, a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Prosecutors say the abuse occurred sometime between January and July at Rosales' home. Full story.

Elmhurst Hospital to expand emergency department

Elmhurst Hospital is expanding its emergency department in response to a rising number of patients in recent years. The project will add eight emergency department rooms for a total of 39. The hospital announced the department will expand into what is now a neighboring unit called the centralized admissions area. Full story.

Authorities say guest attacked boy in Streamwood

A Texas man who was staying with a family friend in Streamwood is accused of dragging a 12-year-old down stairs, striking him with a gym shoe and pushing him with enough force to dent a wall. Full story.

Cubs hitting coach John Mallee, left, and catching coach Mike Borzello celebrate a run in the second inning of Wednesday's win in Atlanta. The Cubs host St. Louis for a three-game series starting today. - Associated Press

The St. Louis Cardinals have come to Chicago for a three-game series starting this afternoon. Despite their own first-half struggles, they're still a threat, and the Cubs have a chance this weekend to set the tone for the rest of the season. Read beat writer Bruce Miles' take here.