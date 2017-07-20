Streamwood man charged with aggravated battery to 12-year-old

A Texas man who was staying with a family friend in Streamwood is accused of dragging a 12-year-old down stairs, striking him with a gym shoe and pushing him with enough force to dent a wall.

Henry Cottrell, 38, is charged with aggravated battery to a child. He was ordered held on $80,000 bail Thursday. A witness told authorities that Cottrell became angry with the boy, grabbed his shirt and pulled his hair, then grabbed him by the neck, Cook County assistant state's attorney Alyssa Grissom said. The boy fell and Cottrell dragged him by the legs down the stairs, she said.

Cottrell is accused of then striking the youth with a shoe, Grissom said.

The witness reported hearing screams, Grissom said. Cottrell later informed the witness about a hole in the wall, Grissom said.

An anonymous call to Streamwood police requesting a well-being check led officers to the home, where video shows Cottrell dragging the boy down the stairs, Grissom said.

The boy suffered bruising and swelling on his face and a scratch on his chest, Grissom said. There also was a shoe imprint on his arm, she said.

Cottrell next appears in court on Aug. 10.