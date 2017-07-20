Route 60/83 rail crossing closing in Mundelein next week

Route 60/83 at the Canadian National Railroad crossing in Mundelein will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. Monday for the repairs at the grade crossing, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The crossing is scheduled to reopen for traffic by 6 p.m. Friday, July 28.

The posted detour route for southeast bound traffic will proceed southwest on Midlothian Road, southeast on Gilmer Road, and northbound on Route 83 back to Route 60/83. The posted detour route for northwest bound traffic will proceed southbound on Route 83, northwest on Gilmer Road, and northeast on Midlothian Road back to Route 60/83.