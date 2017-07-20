Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 7/20/2017 3:15 PM

Police: Men found dead in Aurora were shot more than once

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Marie Wilson
 
 

Aurora police are seeking a motive for the shooting deaths of two men found Tuesday morning in an SUV on the city's Near East side.

The bodies were found about 6:45 a.m. in the SUV parked in the driveway of a house on the 700 block of North Avenue, police said in an alert posted to the department's Facebook page.

The men, identified as Pedro Miranda, 25, who lived at the address where he was found, and Enrique Villalvazo Jr., 39, of the 1600 block of East River Road in Montgomery, both were shot more than once. Police said they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kane County coroner's office has scheduled autopsies for Friday on Miranda and Villalvazo, as police work to establish a motive from possible theories as to what led to their deaths. No one is in custody.

Police said a family member of Miranda's found the victims when she came home after working a third-shift job. Investigators believe the men were shot sometime after 3:30 a.m., when they left work at a factory in Batavia.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigations division at (630) 256-5500, Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 or submit a tip using the My PD smartphone app. Calls to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest may qualify for a reward of up to $5,000.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account