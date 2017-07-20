No yard waste sticker sales at Arlington Heights store

hello

Some Arlington Heights residents are wondering why they can no longer buy yard waste stickers at Lowe's on Algonquin Road, but officials are mum on the issue.

Lowe's is the only hardware or home improvement store in town that doesn't sell the stickers, which are required on all landscape waste bags and bundles before they are collected. Lowe's sold the stickers up until this year.

Officials at Lowe's and Groot, the village's contracted waste hauler that handles the sales, didn't comment on the situation.

James McCalister, the village's health and human services department director, said it's up to individual stores if they want to sell the stickers, which cost $2.65. Residents can purchase the stickers at 16 other locations, including village hall, the senior center, and several grocery stores.

"Of course we'd like Lowe's to sell the stickers," McCalister said. "We'd like every hardware place in town to sell them, but that's the decision of the store."