Naperville's 95th Street Library to close for three days during renovation

While renovations are under way at Naperville's 95th Street Library, it is scheduled to close at 5 p.m. Monday, July 24, reopening 9 a.m. Friday, July 28. Courtesy of Naperville Public Library

Renovations that have been under way since April at the 95th Street Library in Naperville now are set to require the building to close for three days next week.

The library is scheduled to close at 5 p.m. Monday, July 24, and not reopen to patrons until 9 a.m. Friday, July 28.

Naperville Public Library Executive Director Julie Rothenfluh said the closure will allow contractors to do the noisy and dusty work of demolishing study rooms, removing rubber flooring, moving service desks and connecting electrical wiring.

The three-day closure is expected to be among the longest during the $2.7 million renovation project, with the possible exception of another closure or closures at the end of the project when new furniture will be loaded in. Work is expected to wrap up by this fall.

Rothenfluh and 95th Street Library Manager Karen Dunford have said the renovations are designed to freshen up the 2003 building at 3015 Cedar Glade Drive, which hasn't seen large-scale improvements since 2009, despite heavy use by students from nearby Neuqua Valley High School.

The project includes furniture and flooring, a recording studio, a green-screen room, more quiet study rooms, additional electrical outlets and a new teen space with a gaming center. The first floor of the revamped library will be deemed a social zone, while the second floor will be reserved for quiet reading, work and study.

The 95th Street Library is the last of the library's branches to see renovations during the past three years. Work started with a $1.1 million project at Naper Boulevard Library in 2014 and 2015 and continued with a $2.2 million upgrade of Nichols Library last year.