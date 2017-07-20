Breaking News Bar
 
More kudos for Palatine business owner

Bob Susnjara
 
 

Palatine business owner Melanie Santostefano has been recognized again for her good works.

Santostefano, founder of communications firm Vicarious Productions Inc. in Palatine, has been named the 2017 Rotarian of the Year by the Rotary Club of Buffalo Grove.

The annual award goes to a Rotarian who shines in the organization's principles relating to truth, fairness and goodwill to all. Santostefano received the kudos, in part, because of her promotional efforts for the Buffalo Grove club.

Rotary Club of Buffalo Grove is a volunteer, nonprofit organization dedicated to local and international service projects. Those include literacy programs in Buffalo Grove elementary schools and linking with Engineers Without Borders to support international clean water initiatives.

Santostefano received the 2016 Palatine Pride Award and the 2015 Business Leader of the Year Award, both from the Palatine Area Chamber of Commerce. She was one of the recipients of a 2015 Influential Women in Business Award from the Daily Herald.

Her community involvement includes serving on The Bridge Youth and Family Services board of directors.

