Mental fitness remains issue for man who threatened Lake County courthouse

A California man convicted last year of threatening the Lake County courthouse and Gurnee Police Department will have another mental fitness hearing in September to determine whether a court can move forward with his sentencing.

Sentencing for Daniel Pederson, 35, of Calabasas, California, has been on hold since April 2016, when Lake County Judge Mark Levitt ruled him mentally unfit to understand the court proceedings against him.

Another hearing on his mental health is set for Sept. 6. If Pederson is found fit, his sentencing will get back on track.

Pederson was convicted of making a terrorist threat after authorities said he called the Illinois Department of Health and Family Services on Sept. 12, 2014, and told an operator, "I'm going to light up the Lake County courthouse and the Gurnee Police Department."

The call came in after Pederson's California driver's license was suspended for falling behind on child support, authorities said.

He faces up to 30 years in prison when sentenced.

Pederson has interrupted past court proceedings with outbursts directed at his attorneys, witnesses and the judge,

Levitt halted sentencing in April 2016 after another Pederson outburst raised questions about his ability to understand the court proceedings. That led to a mental health screening and a fitness hearing, after which Levitt deemed Pederson mentally unfit. Another fitness hearing in January reached the same conclusion.