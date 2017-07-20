Little Bear Ribfest in Vernon Hills Aug. 18-19

Little Bear Ribfest will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug 18 and 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, in Century Park, 1001 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills.

Admission is $5. Six vendors will be selling ribs at a nominal cost. Roasted corn, ice cream, desserts, beer, wine and soft drinks also will be available.

Live entertainment will showcase award-winning blues artists. Performers are Billy Flynn and Lurrie Bell on Friday night. On Saturday, The Red, White, and Blues Band, Laura Rain and the Caesars, and Danielle Nicole will take the stage.

Visit www.vhparkdistrict.org for festival details.