Fox River flooding gets worse after overnight storms

hello

Overnight storms are causing already flooded areas along the Fox River to worsen as water levels continue to rise.

The river in Algonquin was at 12.75 feet by midmorning and is expected to climb to about 13 feet by this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Flood stage at that point in the river is 9.5 feet.

Floodwaters in the area had been starting to slowly recede until about 1.4 inches of rain hit the village overnight.

"The impact so far is slight, but it is getting worse," Algonquin Village President John Schmitt said.

Though village officials don't see an immediate need for evacuation, residents are encouraged to monitor conditions and decide whether to relocate based on their individual circumstances, Assistant Village Manager Mike Kumbera said.

Meanwhile, Algonquin is returning to "emergency operations mode," he said, and more sandbags are expected to be filled and delivered throughout the village. Towne, Riverfront and Cornish parks are all closed, and several local roads along the river have been shut down.

"(The river) shot up quite a bit overnight with the storms," Kumbera said. "The river was receding, and it already saturated the soil, so there's really nowhere for the water to go."

Cary picked up nearly 1.6 inches of rain overnight, while rainfall totals reached 1.9 inches in parts of Elgin, according to the National Weather Service. Lake Villa received three-quarters-of-an-inch of rain, Lake Zurich received 1.14 inches of rain and Lake in the Hills received 1.72 inches.

The overnight storms brought just under an inch of rain to Gurnee, which is expected to raise water levels on the swollen Des Plaines River. It will not cause any additional significant flooding in the area, said Jack Linehan, assistant to the village manager.

Heather Bennett, public relations officer for Round Lake Area Unit District 116, said the overnight storms didn't cause any issues inside their buildings. The district is trying to clean up Murphy Elementary School in Round Lake Park, which had 4 feet of standing water on its lower level after torrential rains pummeled Lake County last week.

The National Weather Service is predicting a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

• Daily Herald staff writers Lee Filas and Doug Graham contributed to this report.