Elgin Classic Little League team wins state, heads to regionals

Elgin Classic Little League's Intermediate 50/70 all-stars captured the state title and play in the regional tournament starting Saturday in Michigan. courtesy Elgin Classic Little League

Zeke Rolando, left, and Andres Castaneda show off the rings they and their Elgin Classic Little League Intermediate 50/70 teammates won after the recent state championship. The team plays next in Michigan. courtesy Elgin Classic Little League

Elgin Classic Little League's Intermediate 50/70 all-star team is heading to Michigan this weekend with an eye toward California.

That's because the team of 12- and 13-year-olds captured the state title and is heading to the regional in Kalamazoo starting Saturday. A championship there earns Classic the Central Regional title and a berth in the 50/70 Little League World Series later this month in Livermore, California.

It's the first time in more than 20 years that Elgin has had a Little League All-Star state championship team, coach Mike Rolando said. Elgin's last state title was in the junior division in 1996, he said.

"It's really exciting for the kids," said Rolando, known as Coach Ro. "They've been playing together since they were 9. They really got to know each other pretty well and they've become pretty good friends, and that really translates well to the field."

The team won the double-elimination state championship Sunday in Quincy. Pitching in the championship game was "really intense," Nat Rodriguez said.

"Even after we won, we still didn't believe we won. We were really surprised," said Nat, who usually plays center field.

His teammates are Mario Prieto, Adan Guzman, Elias Villa, Julius Portillo, Wyatt Wasmond, Jeremy Reuter, Zeke Rolando, Andres Castaneda, Evan Korabik, Javi Cervantes and Johnny Kolakowski.

Rolando is assisted by coaches Scott Brockner, Homero Prieto and John Kolakowski.

The team will play the winner of Friday morning's Iowa-Michigan game at 2 p.m. Saturday. A win means Classic plays next at 2 p.m. Sunday. The daily schedule can be found here. The championship game is Wednesday.

"These kids are making memories that they will remember forever," Rolando said. "When (league staff) pulled out those championship rings and started putting them on their fingers, the looks on the kids' faces were priceless."