Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 7/20/2017 10:32 AM

District 73 residency event set for Aug. 2, 3 and 7

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Vernon Hills-based Hawthorn District 73 will hold its districtwide residency event Aug. 2, 3 and 7, at Middle School North, 201 Hawthorn Parkway in Vernon Hills.

At least one parent/guardian from all District 73 families must prove residency each school year. Three documents are required to verify residency. One must be a photo ID; a second must be proof of residency, such a mortgage statement, property tax bill or lease agreement; and the third must be a document showing name and address, such as a utility bill, vehicle registration or voter registration card.

During the event, parents will be given their children's school, class and bus information. Families will have the opportunity to pay fees, sign up for the Hawthorn PTO, deposit funds in lunch accounts, buy gym uniforms, and obtain waivers for free or reduced lunches. Nurses will also collect health forms.

Times are noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 2 and Thursday, Aug. 3, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7. For more information, call (847) 990-4217 or (847) 990-4280, or visit www.Hawthorn73.org.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account