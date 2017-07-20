District 73 residency event set for Aug. 2, 3 and 7

Vernon Hills-based Hawthorn District 73 will hold its districtwide residency event Aug. 2, 3 and 7, at Middle School North, 201 Hawthorn Parkway in Vernon Hills.

At least one parent/guardian from all District 73 families must prove residency each school year. Three documents are required to verify residency. One must be a photo ID; a second must be proof of residency, such a mortgage statement, property tax bill or lease agreement; and the third must be a document showing name and address, such as a utility bill, vehicle registration or voter registration card.

During the event, parents will be given their children's school, class and bus information. Families will have the opportunity to pay fees, sign up for the Hawthorn PTO, deposit funds in lunch accounts, buy gym uniforms, and obtain waivers for free or reduced lunches. Nurses will also collect health forms.

Times are noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 2 and Thursday, Aug. 3, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7. For more information, call (847) 990-4217 or (847) 990-4280, or visit www.Hawthorn73.org.