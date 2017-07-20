Dawn Patrol: Lake County sheriff monitoring Hastert, but where is he?

hello

Lake County sheriff to electronically monitor Hastert

A haggard-looking Dennis Hastert can be seen in a booking photo released yesterday -- the first public image of the former U.S. House speaker after he left federal prison, where he spent 13 months for scheming to cover up his sexual abuse of boys. The Lake County sheriff's office said it has the federal contract for electronically monitoring him, but it can't say where he is right now. Full story

More rain coming for flooded Fox River area?

Storms blew through the suburbs last night, and more could come today and in coming days, which is not helping floodwaters along the Fox River and elsewhere recede. Full story.

Rauner pledges state help to open flooded Round Lake Park school on time

Gov. Bruce Rauner toured the flood damage at Murphy Elementary School in Round Lake Park Wednesday afternoon. At its worst there was 4 feet of standing water at the school after the torrential rains last week. Full story

Oakton's Des Plaines campus to remain closed today

Oakton Community College's Des Plaines campus will remain closed for a fifth consecutive day because of flooding that continues to affect both entrances. Full story

Ex-substitute teacher faces sex abuse charges

Bail was set Wednesday for a former District 300 elementary school substitute teacher facing felony sex abuse charges, officials say. Full story

Internal investigation clears Naperville officer who questioned teen before suicide

The police officer involved in questioning a Naperville teen before his death by suicide early this year has been cleared as a result of an internal investigation, but he remains a defendant in a lawsuit filed by the boy's parents. Full story

Four charged in Vernon Hills car burglaries

Four Lake County residents are facing charges in connection with vehicle burglaries June 30 in Vernon Hills, police announced Wednesday. Officers were called to the 200 block of Masters Trail in the Gregg's Landing neighborhood on a report of someone pulling on car door handles and then entering a vehicle parked on a nearby street. Full story

FEMA grants Naperville, Aurora $1.3 million for terrorism preparation

Naperville and Aurora have secured the state's largest federal grant to help prepare for a potential terrorist attack. FEMA recently awarded three-year grants to Naperville/Aurora and 29 other emergency management jurisdictions across the country. The money is allocated to help communities prepare for what's called a complex, coordinated terrorist attack. Full story.

Weather

Rain and thunderstorms this morning with temperatures near 69 degrees. A chance of storms this afternoon, with highs today near 90. Lows tonight in the mid 70s. Full story.

Traffic

Grand Avenue remains closed between Rollins Road ad Hickory Avenue in Fox Lake due to flooding. Full story.

Moncada's future with Chicago White Sox is now

After Tuesday night's late trade that sent Todd Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to the Yankees, general manager Rick Hahn announced Moncada was coming up. White Sox fans already are learning that a rebuild requires plenty of patience, but they were fired up to see Moncada's debut in last night's game against the Dodgers. Read Scot Gregor's take