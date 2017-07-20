Aurora police launch investigation into men found shot, killed in SUV

Aurora police are seeking a motive for the shooting deaths of two men found Tuesday morning in an SUV on the city's Near East side.

The bodies were found about 6:45 a.m. in the SUV parked in the driveway of a house on the 700 block of North Avenue, police said in an alert posted to the department's Facebook page.

The men, identified as Pedro Miranda, 25, who lived at the address where he was found, and Enrique Villalvazo Jr., 39, of the 1600 block of East River Road in Montgomery, both were shot more than once. Police said they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kane County coroner's office has scheduled autopsies for Friday on Miranda and Villalvazo, as police work to establish a motive from possible theories as to what led to their deaths. No one is in custody.

Police said a family member of Miranda's found the victims when she came home after working a third-shift job. Investigators believe the men were shot sometime after 3:30 a.m., when they left work at a factory in Batavia.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigations division at (630) 256-5500, Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 or submit a tip using the My PD smartphone app. Calls to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest may qualify for a reward of up to $5,000.