Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 7/19/2017 5:30 AM

Schaumburg recommends regulating large hauling trailers

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • The 13-foot-tall, 28-foot-long hauling trailer in a Schaumburg driveway that sparked a year of debate on whether greater regulation of such trailers is needed.

      The 13-foot-tall, 28-foot-long hauling trailer in a Schaumburg driveway that sparked a year of debate on whether greater regulation of such trailers is needed.
    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer, 2016

 
Eric Peterson
 
 

Schaumburg Mayor Al Larson cast a rare tiebreaking vote Tuesday for the village board to recommend new regulations for the parking of oversized hauling trailers on residential property.

As close as the 4-3 vote was, it did provide some direction from the top after a year of discussion and debate at various levels of the village government as to whether such regulations were needed or wanted to settle a single neighbor dispute.

That dispute involves a trailer approximately 13 feet tall and 28 feet long that remains parked in the driveway of a home, enraging the couple that live next door.

The proposed law recommended by the village board Tuesday would restrict hauling trailers taller than 9 feet and longer than 25 feet without the hitch to park in residential driveways for no more than one day each month.

However, owners of oversize trailers may seek a special-use permit if they can show the layout of their property lends itself to not being a hardship for neighbors.

The law would not apply to RVs of any size, but trustees were unanimous that it should prohibit aircraft on residential property. There are currently two airplane fuselages in village driveways.

Trustee Jack Sullivan, who chairs the committee that's done most of the work on the issue over the past year, ultimately voted against recommending the law himself. He said his goal all along has been to not overlegislate a solution.

Trustees George Dunham and Frank Kozak agreed.

"This situation was fine before this argument started," Dunham said.

But Trustee Marge Connelly disagreed, saying she's heard low-level complaints of this nature for years.

"What people say is they don't want to get into fights with their neighbors, so they put up with it," she said.

The village board will vote on final approval of the recommended regulations at 7 p.m. next Tuesday, July 25, at village hall, 101 Schaumburg Court.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account