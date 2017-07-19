Schaumburg recommends regulating large hauling trailers

Schaumburg Mayor Al Larson cast a rare tiebreaking vote Tuesday for the village board to recommend new regulations for the parking of oversized hauling trailers on residential property.

As close as the 4-3 vote was, it did provide some direction from the top after a year of discussion and debate at various levels of the village government as to whether such regulations were needed or wanted to settle a single neighbor dispute.

That dispute involves a trailer approximately 13 feet tall and 28 feet long that remains parked in the driveway of a home, enraging the couple that live next door.

The proposed law recommended by the village board Tuesday would restrict hauling trailers taller than 9 feet and longer than 25 feet without the hitch to park in residential driveways for no more than one day each month.

However, owners of oversize trailers may seek a special-use permit if they can show the layout of their property lends itself to not being a hardship for neighbors.

The law would not apply to RVs of any size, but trustees were unanimous that it should prohibit aircraft on residential property. There are currently two airplane fuselages in village driveways.

Trustee Jack Sullivan, who chairs the committee that's done most of the work on the issue over the past year, ultimately voted against recommending the law himself. He said his goal all along has been to not overlegislate a solution.

Trustees George Dunham and Frank Kozak agreed.

"This situation was fine before this argument started," Dunham said.

But Trustee Marge Connelly disagreed, saying she's heard low-level complaints of this nature for years.

"What people say is they don't want to get into fights with their neighbors, so they put up with it," she said.

The village board will vote on final approval of the recommended regulations at 7 p.m. next Tuesday, July 25, at village hall, 101 Schaumburg Court.