Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 7/19/2017 6:33 PM

Rauner tours flood-damaged Round Lake Park school

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • play this video Rauner tours flooded school

    Video: Rauner tours flooded school

  • Gov. Bruce Rauner, left, talks with Murphy Elementary School Principal Phil Georgia as he tours the flood-damaged school Wednesday in Round Lake Park.

      Gov. Bruce Rauner, left, talks with Murphy Elementary School Principal Phil Georgia as he tours the flood-damaged school Wednesday in Round Lake Park.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Floodwaters from last week's torrential rains in Lake County ruined the library at Murphy Elementary School in Round Lake Park.

      Floodwaters from last week's torrential rains in Lake County ruined the library at Murphy Elementary School in Round Lake Park.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Damaged books sit in piles after floodwaters ruined the library last week at Murphy Elementary School in Round Lake Park.

      Damaged books sit in piles after floodwaters ruined the library last week at Murphy Elementary School in Round Lake Park.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Gov. Bruce Rauner tours the damaged Murphy Elementary School in Round Lake Park Wednesday. Water stood 4 feet deep in some parts of the buildings after last week's heavy rains.

      Gov. Bruce Rauner tours the damaged Murphy Elementary School in Round Lake Park Wednesday. Water stood 4 feet deep in some parts of the buildings after last week's heavy rains.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Gov. Bruce Rauner tours flood damage Wednesday at Murphy Elementary School in Round Lake Park.

      Gov. Bruce Rauner tours flood damage Wednesday at Murphy Elementary School in Round Lake Park.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • The computer room at Murphy Elementary School in Round Lake Park was ruined due to flooding last week.

      The computer room at Murphy Elementary School in Round Lake Park was ruined due to flooding last week.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

 
Doug T. Graham
 
 

The torrential rains that pummeled Lake County last week left Murphy Elementary School in Round Lake Park with about 4 feet of standing water on its lower level.

One week into the recovery effort, signs of the historic flooding are everywhere. Books in the library have swelled so much that they can't be taken off their shelves. Gray grime covers nearly every surface. A pungent oily mildew smell wafts through the building.

Gov. Bruce Rauner got a look at the damage Wednesday afternoon as he toured Murphy with school leaders. Afterward, he said the state would do everything it can to make sure the school is ready for the first day of classes Aug. 21.

Principal Phil Georgia said Wednesday the damage couldn't have been avoided.

"When our custodian showed up to the building at 6:30 a.m. (July 12) the water was already 11 inches deep," Georgia said. "There was nowhere for the water to go, so it just went higher and higher."

The recovery plan is in full swing. Georgia said within the first few days crews had sucked up the water and mud. Then a massive humidifier was installed to blast hot air throughout the building to help dry it out.

"Within six hours of that being installed we could really tell an improvement in the air quality," Georgia said.

On Thursday crews will begin removing the remaining debris.

The best news is that it appears to experts that the building remains structurally sound and the damages will be covered by the district's insurer.

At a news conference that followed the tour, Rauner brushed off criticism that he waited too long to declare Lake County a disaster area, which he did late Friday. Rauner said no one at the local level asked him to declare earlier.

"I think that's political spin," he said. "We declared at the right time."

The school was not the only Round Lake-area building hit hard by last week's storms. Beginning Thursday, the state and several organizations such as the American Red Cross will open a Multi-Agency Resource Center offering a one-stop shop for those affected by the floods.

It will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, at 965 E. Rollins Road in Round Lake Beach.

Those affected by flooding can meet with trained counselors for resources, obtain housing and insurance information, and receive in-kind donations. For example if someone lost important paperwork in the flood, representatives of the secretary of state's office will be there to help replace it, said Illinois Emergency Management Agency Director James Joseph.

Another important step for residents looking to receive help is to fill out a flood impact report. A digital version of the form can be filled out on the Lake County website.

According to a Lake County news release, federal funding may be available to aid in the cleanup and recovery process. The county needs to submit a full damage report which will help determine if it is eligible for federal assistance.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account