Rauner tours flood-damaged Round Lake Park school

The torrential rains that pummeled Lake County last week left Murphy Elementary School in Round Lake Park with about 4 feet of standing water on its lower level.

One week into the recovery effort, signs of the historic flooding are everywhere. Books in the library have swelled so much that they can't be taken off their shelves. Gray grime covers nearly every surface. A pungent oily mildew smell wafts through the building.

Gov. Bruce Rauner got a look at the damage Wednesday afternoon as he toured Murphy with school leaders. Afterward, he said the state would do everything it can to make sure the school is ready for the first day of classes Aug. 21.

Principal Phil Georgia said Wednesday the damage couldn't have been avoided.

"When our custodian showed up to the building at 6:30 a.m. (July 12) the water was already 11 inches deep," Georgia said. "There was nowhere for the water to go, so it just went higher and higher."

The recovery plan is in full swing. Georgia said within the first few days crews had sucked up the water and mud. Then a massive humidifier was installed to blast hot air throughout the building to help dry it out.

"Within six hours of that being installed we could really tell an improvement in the air quality," Georgia said.

On Thursday crews will begin removing the remaining debris.

The best news is that it appears to experts that the building remains structurally sound and the damages will be covered by the district's insurer.

At a news conference that followed the tour, Rauner brushed off criticism that he waited too long to declare Lake County a disaster area, which he did late Friday. Rauner said no one at the local level asked him to declare earlier.

"I think that's political spin," he said. "We declared at the right time."

The school was not the only Round Lake-area building hit hard by last week's storms. Beginning Thursday, the state and several organizations such as the American Red Cross will open a Multi-Agency Resource Center offering a one-stop shop for those affected by the floods.

It will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, at 965 E. Rollins Road in Round Lake Beach.

Those affected by flooding can meet with trained counselors for resources, obtain housing and insurance information, and receive in-kind donations. For example if someone lost important paperwork in the flood, representatives of the secretary of state's office will be there to help replace it, said Illinois Emergency Management Agency Director James Joseph.

Another important step for residents looking to receive help is to fill out a flood impact report. A digital version of the form can be filled out on the Lake County website.

According to a Lake County news release, federal funding may be available to aid in the cleanup and recovery process. The county needs to submit a full damage report which will help determine if it is eligible for federal assistance.