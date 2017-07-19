Northwest suburban police blotter

hello

• Charges are not evidence of guilt. Under law, individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Arlington Heights

• A man stole a green 2005 John Deere Gator around 2:30 p.m. July 15 after the owner allowed him to test drive the vehicle he was selling on the 200 block of East White Oak. Value was estimated at $5,700.

• Burglars stole 15 bottles of liquor, cigars, a speaker and a plastic trash can between 9 p.m. July 15 and 7 a.m. July 16 out of the snack and drink shop at Rolling Green Country Club, 2525 E. Rand Road. Value was estimated at $620.

Buffalo Grove

• Iwona Krystyna Ladzinski, 40, of the 8800 block of Robin Lane, Des Plaines, was arrested around 4:40 p.m. July 6 on Arlington Heights Road at Dundee Road and charged with criminal trespass to vehicle. The report said an officer discovered the car Ladzinski was driving was reported stolen in 2015 in Chicago.

Des Plaines

• Burglars stole a wallet between 7 p.m. July 9 and 6 a.m. July 10 out of an unlocked Mitsubishi Outlander on the 1200 block of Brown Street. Value was estimated at $150.

• Vandals hurled four rocks between July 7 and 10 that broke a classroom window at Plainfield Elementary School, 1850 Plainfield Drive.

Elk Grove Village

• John E. Korpalski III, 47, of the 0-100 block of West Ellington, South Elgin, was arrested around 6:40 a.m. July 3 on the 1600 block of Oakton Street and charged with criminal trespass. A court date is Aug. 15.

• Burglars broke into a 2003 Freightliner truck between 2 and 6 a.m. June 29 at Bee Line Construction LLC/Gross Electrical, 1570 Louis Ave., and stole four spools of copper wire. Value was estimated at $500.

Hanover Park

• Quavage Q. Riley, 21, of the 5500 block of Del Monte, Hanover Park, was arrested around 1 p.m. June 29 at his home and charged with battery.

Hoffman Estates

• Sean Daniel Brown, 43, of the 6300 block of Fox Run Lane, Matteson, was arrested around 2 a.m. July 1 at Hilton Garden Inn, 2425 Barrington Road, and charged with battery and resisting a peace officer. A court date is July 20.

Mount Prospect

• Kimberly Ann Sandhu, 44, of the 1000 block of Devon Avenue, Park Ridge, was arrested around 1 p.m. June 29 at Menards, 740 E. Rand Road, and charged with local ordinance retail theft. The report said a security agent saw her take three folding knives, an inverter and three packs of batteries and hide them in her purse. Value was estimated at $101.

• Vandals pulled on an exterior door between 4 p.m. June 29 and 6 a.m. June 30 at Lions Park School, 300 E. Council Trail, and broke the push bar lock.

• A man was seen taking a set of store keys around 3:25 a.m. June 30 from an unattended self-checkout employee desk at Walmart in Mount Prospect Plaza, Rand and Central roads. Value was estimated at $100.

Palatine

• Candace C. Matranga-Perez, 36, of the 1100 block of East Randville Drive, Palatine, was arrested Juy 8 at Walmart, 1555 N. Rand Road, and charged with retail theft. The report said a security agent saw her take merchandise valued at $274 and hide them in her purse and baby stroller.

Prospect Heights

• Paul J. Doetsch, 41, of the 900 block of Beverly, Wheeling, was arrested June 26 during a traffic stop at Hintz Road and Milwaukee Avenue and charged with battery, resisting a peace officer and traffic violations. The report said he grabbed the officer's wrist when the officer hand him a traffic ticket. A court date is July 27.

Schaumburg

• Eunjee S. Jen, 30, of the 1100 block of Wood Creek Road, Schaumburg, was arrested around 2:58 p.m. June 23 at Sephora in Woodfield Mall and charged with retail theft. The report said she took cosmetics valued at $488. A court date is July 22.