Lake Children's Advocacy Center celebrates 30th anniversary

Daily Herald report

A celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Lake County Children's Advocacy Center's 30th birthday will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the center, 123 N. O'Plaine Road, Gurnee.

Deputy Governor Leslie Munger is the special guest. To RSVP visit Eventbrite.com and search "LCCAC."

The Lake County Children's Advocacy Center provides a safe environment for child victims of abuse; investigates and prosecutes offenders of child abuse without causing further trauma to the child victim; and, provides services to victims, non-offending family members and the community.

