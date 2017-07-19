The Wauconda Township Historical society will hold its annual ice cream and pie social, Sunday, Aug. 20. The free event will run from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Andrew C. Cook House, 711 N. Main St., Wauconda. Games will be played and tours of the historic house will be offered. For more, visit wauconda-history.org or call (847) 526-9303.
Ice cream social in Wauconda
