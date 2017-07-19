Christian hunger relief organization Feed My Starving Children is seeking volunteers to pack nutritious meals for hungry children worldwide at its facilities in Libertyville, Aurora and Schaumburg. In two-hour meal packing shifts, kids age 5 and up and their families learn about world hunger and pack nutritious MannaPack meals. Meals are shipped to nearly 70 countries, where they become fuel for community development in schools, orphanages, clinics and feeding programs. A typical volunteer packs 216 meals. Visit fmsc.org/volunteer to sign up for a two-hour shift.
updated: 7/19/2017 4:38 PM
Help feed starving kids
