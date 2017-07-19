Four charged in Vernon Hills car burglaries

Four Lake County residents are facing felony charges in connection with vehicle burglaries June 30 in Vernon Hills, police announced Wednesday.

Their arrests occurred about 5:10 a.m. that morning after officers were called to the 200 block of Masters Trail in the Gregg's Landing neighborhood on a report of someone pulling on car door handles and then entering a vehicle parked on a nearby street.

Responding officers found three people in a vehicle parked in the 1700 block of Woods Way and one of them, later identified as Daniel Camacho of Waukegan, fit the description of the person seen pulling on door handles, police said.

Camacho, 49, of the 1100 block of South Lewis Avenue, was taken into custody after a struggle, according to police.

The others in the vehicle were identified Andrew Gille, 21, of the 700 block of Meadow Lane, Libertyville, and Vanessa Russell, 21, of the 3300 block of Susan Circle, Park City. Gille was driving, police said.

A fourth person, Brandon Petterec, 20, of the 1500 block of Argonne Drive, North Chicago, was arrested after he was seen running in the rear of the homes on Woods Way, according to police. He was in possession of firearm ammunition that had been taken from a vehicle in a garage, police said.

A GPS unit and sunglasses stolen from a vehicle parked in the 200 block of Coventry Circle were found inside the vehicle the three had been in, police added. Also recovered were a Sonim XP5700 cellphone and a set of car keys on a LaSalle Bank key chain. Anyone who owns these items or has information as to the owners identity should call (847) 362-4449.

Officers also learned that the four suspects had earlier been swimming without permission in the association pool off Coventry Circle, police said.

Camacho is charged with burglary to a motor vehicle, aggravated battery, assault, resisting arrest, unlawful use of weapons and criminal trespass. He appeared in bond court June 30 but police had no information on his status.

Petterec is charged with residential burglary, burglary to motor vehicle, and criminal trespass. He's in custody on $100,000 bail and scheduled to appear in court July 27.

Gille is charged with burglary to motor vehicle, criminal trespass and escape. He's in custody on $50,000 bail and scheduled to appear in court July 26.

Russell is charged with criminal trespass and was released on her own recognizance.