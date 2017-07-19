Breaking News Bar
 
Former Carpentersville substitute teacher charged with sexual abuse

Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 

A former Dundee Community Unit District 300 substitute teacher faces charges that he sexually abused a child younger than 13 years old.

Carlos A. Bedoya, a 61-year-old Lake in the Hills resident, was charged with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to the Kane County state's attorney's office.

Bedoya, a former District 300 substitute teacher, made sexual contact with the victim between August 2016 and May 2017, according to prosecutors. They did not specify at which schools Bedoya worked, nor whether the victim was a student there.

