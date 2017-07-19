Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 7/19/2017 9:47 PM

Food bank hosts largest volunteer shift

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • play this video "Creating the future!"

    Video: "Creating the future!"

  • Volunteers Brad Price of Knoxville, Tennessee, left, and Paul Nicks of Bartlett, in top photo, are among 250 employees from Kellogg Specialty Channels division packing food Wednesday at the Northern Illinois Food Bank in Geneva. The food bank said it was its largest-ever volunteer group packing event. Above, Julie Yurko, president and CEO of Illinois Food Bank in Geneva, left, greets Wendy Davidson, president of Kellogg's Specialty Channels

      Volunteers Brad Price of Knoxville, Tennessee, left, and Paul Nicks of Bartlett, in top photo, are among 250 employees from Kellogg Specialty Channels division packing food Wednesday at the Northern Illinois Food Bank in Geneva. The food bank said it was its largest-ever volunteer group packing event. Above, Julie Yurko, president and CEO of Illinois Food Bank in Geneva, left, greets Wendy Davidson, president of Kellogg's Specialty Channels
    photos by Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • About 250 employees from Kellogg Specialty Channels division pack food Wednesday at the Northern Illinois Food Bank in Geneva.

    About 250 employees from Kellogg Specialty Channels division pack food Wednesday at the Northern Illinois Food Bank in Geneva.

  • Julie Yurko, president and CEO of Illinois Food Bank in Geneva, left, greets Wendy Davidson, president of Kellogg's Specialty Channels Wednesday.

      Julie Yurko, president and CEO of Illinois Food Bank in Geneva, left, greets Wendy Davidson, president of Kellogg's Specialty Channels Wednesday.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 

Daily Herald report

Hundreds of workers from Kellogg's filled the work floors of the Northern Illinois Food Bank in Geneva for its largest-ever volunteer food-pack operation shift.

About 250 people were expected to participate in the Wednesday event, according to the food bank.

The volunteer workers came from Kellogg's Specialty Channels division. The company also donated $10,000 to the food bank, as part of its "Breakfasts for Better Days" hunger-relief program.

The food bank serves people in 13 counties in northern Illinois, excluding Cook. It is a member of the Feeding America network.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account