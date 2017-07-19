Food bank hosts largest volunteer shift

About 250 employees from Kellogg Specialty Channels division pack food Wednesday at the Northern Illinois Food Bank in Geneva.

Hundreds of workers from Kellogg's filled the work floors of the Northern Illinois Food Bank in Geneva for its largest-ever volunteer food-pack operation shift.

About 250 people were expected to participate in the Wednesday event, according to the food bank.

The volunteer workers came from Kellogg's Specialty Channels division. The company also donated $10,000 to the food bank, as part of its "Breakfasts for Better Days" hunger-relief program.

The food bank serves people in 13 counties in northern Illinois, excluding Cook. It is a member of the Feeding America network.