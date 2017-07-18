Northwest suburban police blotter

• Charges are not evidence of guilt. Under law, individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Arlington Heights

• Ashly M. Burke, 26, of the 0-100 block of Willow Trail, Wheeling, was arrested July 4 on the 900 block of Wellington Drive and charged with theft after an incident April 1. A court date is Aug. 3.

• Mitchell A. Nowak, 44, of the 1200 block of Woodford Place, Arlington Heights, was arrested around 11:37 p.m. July 3 at his home and charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer/fireman and resisting/obstructing an officer. Court date is Aug. 10.

• Thieves stole two hedge trimmers, a backpack blower and two weed cutters between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. July 14 on the 700 block of South Dryden. Value was estimated at $2,100.

• Thieves stole a black American Vintage Fender Stratocaster guitar and a blue American Elite Telecaster Fender guitar between 8 a.m. July 7 and 8 a.m. July 14 from Guitar Center, 2375 S. Arlington Heights Road. Value was estimated at $5,000.

• Thieves stole a wallet between 7:45 and 11:30 a.m. July 11 out of a gym bag at Pioneer Park, 502 S. Fernandez. Someone used credit cards in the wallet.

• A man demanded money around 6:36 p.m. July 11 from a clerk at Family Video, 2338 E. Rand Road. He was described as a black male, 20 to 25 years old, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds and wearing diamond earrings in both ears, a blue flannel shirt with white T-shirt underneath, clean, acid-washed jeans and white gym shoes.

Bartlett

• Thieves stole 600 rounds of 9 mm ammunition around 11 p.m. July 6 out of a package on the front porch at a home on the 1200 block of Churchill Court. Value was estimated at $95.

Des Plaines

• Thieves stole a white 2006 Dodge Caravan with tinted windows, rust on the bottom and a dent on the passenger's-side door between 10 p.m. July 6 and 6 a.m. July 7 on the 1200 block of Brown Street. A bicycle with training wheels, a tricycle and black plastic bin drawers containing makeup, $3, and stuffed animals were in the van.

• Two men scammed a woman out of $150 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. July 7 at her home on the 600 block of Seegers Road. They told her there was a water main break, and they needed to check the pipes inside her house. One of the men talked with the victim while the second man took the money out of her wallet.

• A man was seen taking boxes of shaving razors, baby formula and nicotine patches around 1:37 p.m. July 7 from Mariano's, 10 E. Golf Road. He left in a white SUV driven by an accomplice. Value was estimated at $657.

• Faustino Ortiz, 29, of the 1000 block of Wheeling Road, Mount Prospect, was arrested around 4:45 p.m. July 8 during a traffic stop at Graceland Avenue and Perry Street and charged with three counts aggravated fleeing and eluding from a property damage accident, aggravated driving with revoked license, no valid proof of insurance, and illegal transport/possession of alcohol.

Elk Grove Village

• Daniel W. Krichilsky, 37, of the 700 block of Schooner, Elk Grove Village, was arrested around 12:03 a.m. June 28 on the 1600 block of Nerge Road and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamines, possession of a controlled substance (heroin), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Vandals wrote graffiti on concrete and a park bench between 2 p.m. June 26 and 9:30 a.m. June 27 at Splash Pad Fountain, 901 Wellington Ave. Damage was estimated at $200.

• A vandal hurled a rock through the entrance door between June 10 and 27 at a building on the 2300 block of East Higgins Road. Damage was estimated at $200-$500.

• Vandals pulled the metal guard off the door between 12:01 a.m. and 2 p.m. June 27 at a building on the 1800 block of Fox Run Drive. Damage was estimated at $300.

• Burglars damaged a rear metal door and frame around 6:18 a.m. June 29 at CubeSmart, 1750 Busse Road, and stole a black plastic till and cash. Loss was estimated at $455.

Hoffman Estates

• Vandals sprayed graffiti between 5:30 a.m. June 29 and 7 a.m. June 30 on brick walls between door No. 1 and door No. 6 at Twinbrook School, 1035 Ash Road.

Palatine

• Burglars broke a front window near the door and stole a laptop computer and cash between 9:45 a.m. and 12:40 p.m. June 29 at a home on the 0-100 block of East Orchard Lane.