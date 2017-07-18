Neighbors objections lead to Des Plaines rejecting senior residence plan

This drawing shows an aerial view of Blue Sky Residence in Des Plaines. The city council rejected the proposal for the age-restricted, multifamily project, with elected officials saying it wasn't appropriate for the single-family neighborhood. Photo courtesy of Des Plaines

This rendering shows the look of the proposed Blue Sky Residence buildings at 946 North Ave. in Des Plaines, which were rejected Monday by the city council Photo courtesy of Des Plaines

The Des Plaines City Council denied an ordinance related to an age-restricted development proposed for 946 North Ave. as residents approached the podium one by one to express their concerns Monday.

Developer Dan Pontarelli asked the council to rezone the property from M-2 General Manufacturing District and R-1 Single Family Residential to R-3 Townhouse Residential. Additionally, he wanted members to approve a preliminary planned unit development, which would allow the project flexibility to be developed although it does not fit the current zoning code, and to approve a tentative plat of subdivision to allow for construction.

Blue Sky Residence would sit on 3.5 acres of land and consist of 70 one-bedroom apartments in a single, two- and three-story buildings for people 62 years of age and older. Amenities would include a 2,000-square-foot community room, a large dry sauna, craft room and wine cellar.

Muhammad Tabani, a North Avenue resident, explained there were various reasons why he decided to move into the neighborhood in 2011, such as the minimal noise levels. However, he said if the project is approved, the quality of life would diminish for residents.

He presented over 200 signatures from neighbors that do not support the project, 61 of whom live on North Avenue.

"It's not something I envisioned (for the neighborhood)," he said. "It's not what I signed up for."

Other residents said they were not in favor of adding more than 100 neighbors in a small area, children would not be able to move as freely and play outside as they currently do, they feared problems with traffic and the building would be too close to the Canadian National Railroad tracks, which could shake the building. They were met with applause when they finished speaking.

Mayor Matthew Bogusz and the seven present council members expressed opposition to the project due to an "incompatible land use."

"I wasn't in favor of the development back then (as Ward 3 alderman), I'm not going to be in favor of it tonight," Bogusz said. "It's our obligation that we're not perpetuating these incompatible land uses when there's an opportunity to do something different or something better."

Citizens cheered, which Bogusz asked they refrain from doing.

Ward 3 Alderman Denise Rodd said while she has voted in favor of new developments in the past, she could not accept this project because it is not consistent with the properties already present on North Avenue.

"We are pushing density in a small area of 3.5 acres in the middle of a single-family neighborhood," she said. "This is the first one I've seen that puts multifamily development in a single-family neighborhood."

The seven council members voted unanimously against the ordinance.