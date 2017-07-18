Marriott Lincolnshire Resort reopening today after flooding

Marriott Lincolnshire Resort reopens at noon today, nearly a week after floodwaters from the Des Plaines River and Indian Creek forced the evacuation of about 250 hotel guests, dozens of employees and Marriott Theatre ticketholders.

Marriott Theatre will resume production of its acclaimed production of "The Bridges of Madison County" on Wednesday. The floods forced cancellations of eight performances last week. This marked the second time in its 42-year history the theater has canceled performances due to floods and the first time it had to cancel this many.

Ticketholders for "The Bridges of Madison County" can visit marriotttheatre.com or call (847) 634-0200 to reschedule for an upcoming performance. The run continues through Aug. 13.

Though the resort was surrounded by water and flooding knocked out power and phone service, neither the theater nor the hotel were damaged and the hotel will operate at full capacity "serving resort guests and hosting meetings and weddings as usual," according to a spokeswoman.

However, the Crane's Landing public golf course will remain closed until the greens and fairways have completely dried out. A reopening date for Crane's Landing has not been announced.

The closure did not impact the $25 million renovation currently underway at the Lake County resort. The renovation, scheduled to conclude later this year, will include two new restaurants, a new spa, renovated guest rooms and a new Starbucks Cafe.

For more information see chicagomarriottlincolnshire.com or call the hotel at (84) 634-0100.