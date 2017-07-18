Kane County Fair roars back into town with Bengal tiger show

hello

It was all tight grips and screams on the Super Shot for (from left) Nolan Scheel, 11, of Batavia, Brianna Siercks, 9, of St. Charles and Ben Feuerborn, 12, of Batavia during opening day of last year's Kane County Fair in St. Charles. Rick West | Staff Photographer

A Bengal tiger show will be featured daily at the 2017 Kane County Fair. Courtesy of Dan Szpekowski

A Bengal tiger show and a science/interactive game area are two of the newest events offered at this year's Kane County Fair, which runs Thursday through Sunday, June 20-23.

Third-generation tiger trainer Brunon Blaszak brings his tigers into the ring for a free show. And the Mind Works science/game activity in the fairgrounds' Prairie Events Center will offer guests a new perspective on game playing.

"It's an actual interpretation of games for young people to play and become a part of," said Larry Breon, Kane County Fair Board president. "They will actually become part of the chess game or whatever game they are playing."

Wine tasting is another new event at the 149-year-old fair. Wineries from northern Illinois will offer a variety of wines for sampling, Breon said.

And the Swifty Swine Racing Pigs will once again compete in Kane County.

"The pigs are always a crowd pleaser," Breon said. "There is always a new generation of fairgoers every year who have not seen the racing pigs."

Other fair highlights include professional championship bull riding, a demolition derby, carnival rides and 4-H animal exhibits and competitions. Kids will enjoy a magic show, petting zoo and an appearance by Ozzie of the Kane County Cougars. Headlining concert performers include Hillbilly Rockstarz, 7th heaven, Hi-Infidelity and Mariachi bands.

Hours and admission

Thursday: 3-11 p.m., admission $5; free for children 2 and younger, military with ID and senior citizens over 62 (until 5 p.m.); $20 admission includes unlimited carnival rides

Friday and Saturday: noon to midnight; admission $10; $5 for children 3-12, free for children 2 and younger, $20 with unlimited carnival rides from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday: noon to 10 p.m., admission same as Friday and Saturday until 6 p.m. From 6 p.m. to close, admission is $5, or $15 with unlimited carnival rides.

The Kane County Fair is at 525 S. Randall Road in St. Charles. For details, or to purchase tickets in advance, visit www.kanecountyfair.com. Call (630) 584-6926.