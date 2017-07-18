Breaking News Bar
 
Geneva police, fire, school to practice response to shooter

The Geneva police and fire departments will practice how they respond to a report of a school shooting from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.

It will take place at Heartland Elementary School, 3300 Heartland Drive.

The drill is being done in conjunction with the Geneva school district.

Emergency vehicles will be used, and sirens and fire alarms may be activated, according to a news release from the city.

The school and the nearby area will be closed to the public during the drill.

Geneva uses the national Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training model.

Anyone interested in having a presentation at their school or place of business about workplace violence or preparedness for active shooter situations can call police administrative Sgt. Eli Rivera at (630) 232-4736.

