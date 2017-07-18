Des Plaines approves settlement agreement with police officer John Bueno

hello

The Des Plaines City Council approved a settlement agreement between the city and Officer John Bueno, allowing him to keep his annual salary despite accusations that he used force against those under arrest.

Through the agreement, Bueno will be completing administrative tasks at home, receive $93,000 a year and nearly $200,000 in back pay and be eligible for a pension when he retires March 31, 2019. He will be in a "last chance" period with the settlement, meaning the city can fire Bueno for any similar misconduct.

He was fired from the department in 2012 after accusations that he beat arrestees, lied during an internal investigation and made false arrests. The investigation determined Bueno failed to disclose he used force and lied about it.

The city and the Metropolitan Alliance of Police have been arguing the case since 2012, with Bueno winning several rulings in the case, which led the city to settle rather than continue litigation.

The settlement vote Monday was part of the city council's consent agenda, which includes routine reports and items that do not require individual attention. Although it was a contested issue since 2012, it was approved without council members asking for further discussion.