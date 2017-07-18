Breaking News Bar
 
Dennis Hastert released from Minnesota prison

  Former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert departs the federal courthouse in Chicago. Hastert reported to the Rochester Federal Center in Minnesota, June 22, 2016, to begin serving his 15-month sentence in a hush-money case.

Federal records show former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert has been released from prison in Minnesota and transferred to a Chicago re-entry facility.

Hastert is nearing the end of a 15-month sentence that a federal judge gave him in April 2016 in a case that revealed accusations he had sexually abused teenagers while coaching wrestling at a suburban Chicago high school.

Federal Bureau of Prisons records Tuesday show Hastert is no longer at the Minnesota federal prison where he was serving his sentence. The records indicate he is at a Chicago residential re-entry management office. Records list his release date as Aug. 16.

The 75-year-old man pleaded guilty to violating federal banking law in seeking to pay $3.5 million in hush money to keep the sex abuse secret.

