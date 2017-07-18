Dawn Patrol: Fox River peaks in Algonquin; flood fears subside south

Fox River should have peaked in Algonquin

The Fox River in Algonquin had reached more than 12.3 feet -- about 2.8 feet above the flood stage -- by last night, according to the National Weather Service. Though initial predictions called for the water to rise another several inches today, forecasters expected the river to crest at 12.4 feet early this morning. Residents were taking it in stride. Full story.

South Fox River suburbs not anticipating the worst this time

Towns along the Fox River in Kane County breathed a collective sigh of relief yesterday as the river inched closer to cresting at 12.4 feet -- 2.9 feet above flood stage but lower than earlier estimates, raising hopes that damage from floodwaters in the coming days might not be as bad as originally feared. Full story.

What Gurnee man built to protect his house

Rising floodwaters have forced residents like Leonardo Gavrincea to get creative in trying to protect their houses. Gavrincea constructed a water-stopping system outside his Gurnee house that featured two walls made of hundreds of sandbags and yards upon yards of tarp, all supported by seven pumps. Full story.

Lake County urges residents to report flood damage online

Lake County authorities are urging home and business owners affected by flooding to fill out an online report to document their damages. The effort would help secure federal aid. Full story.

Plus:

• What "crest" and other flood terms really mean. Full story.

• A photo gallery of images showing scenes along the Des Plaines and Fox rivers.

Arlington Heights man sentenced to 34 years for sexually abusing children

An Arlington Heights man, who a Cook County judge described as the mythical "boogeyman," was sentenced Monday to a total of 34 years in prison in exchange for his guilty plea to sexually abusing two children. Full story.

Improved Lake County juvenile justice center opens

A new chapter for Lake County's juvenile justice center near Vernon Hills began yesterday, more than 20 years after it opened on the grounds of a former drug rehab facility. Judges, lawyers, county leaders, staff members and even family members of the late Robert W. Depke, for whom the center is named, officially opened the $15.4 million addition to relieve cramped quarters and improve the environment for the public. Full story.

Past, present Glen Ellyn officials celebrate new police station

Current and former village leaders gathered yesterday to celebrate the opening of the $13.5 million building, culminating years of planning and a collaborative effort that kept construction moving two months ahead of schedule. Full story.

Lester bounces back in big way for Cubs

Bit by bit, piece by piece, the Chicago Cubs may be getting ready to make a serious run at the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. The Cubs held on to defeat the Braves 4-3 last night, and they moved within 3½ games of first-place Milwaukee in the NL Central. Bruce Miles reports.