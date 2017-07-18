Busy season for school improvements as start of new school year approaches

hello

Work on new athletic department offices at Schaumburg High School is entering the final stage. Locker rooms also are being renovated. Courtesy of District 211

Lunch anyone? The renovation of the Schaumburg High School kitchen and cafeteria still has a long ways to go as of Monday. Courtesy of District 211

It's summer -- the time for school improvement projects around the Northwest suburbs.

The rush is on to get the projects wrapped up before the regular school year resumes in mid- to late-August.

Here's a look at some of the renovations underway at Schaumburg High School in Palatine-Schaumburg High School Dsitrict 211.

The major updates include renovations in the school's kitchen and cafeteria. Bathrooms and locker rooms are also being renovated.

The photos show the status of work as of last Monday.