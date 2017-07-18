Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 7/18/2017 1:44 PM

Busy season for school improvements as start of new school year approaches

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Lunch anyone? The renovation of the Schaumburg High School kitchen and cafeteria still has a long ways to go as of Monday.

    Lunch anyone? The renovation of the Schaumburg High School kitchen and cafeteria still has a long ways to go as of Monday.
    Courtesy of District 211

  • Work on new athletic department offices at Schaumburg High School is entering the final stage. Locker rooms also are being renovated.

    Work on new athletic department offices at Schaumburg High School is entering the final stage. Locker rooms also are being renovated.
    Courtesy of District 211

 
Daily Herald report

It's summer -- the time for school improvement projects around the Northwest suburbs.

The rush is on to get the projects wrapped up before the regular school year resumes in mid- to late-August.

Here's a look at some of the renovations underway at Schaumburg High School in Palatine-Schaumburg High School Dsitrict 211.

The major updates include renovations in the school's kitchen and cafeteria. Bathrooms and locker rooms are also being renovated.

The photos show the status of work as of last Monday.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account