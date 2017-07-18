Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
posted: 7/18/2017 2:11 PM

Animals, music, contests and much more at Lake County Fair

  • A judge examines a group of sheep during last year's Lake County Fair. This year's fair takes place July 26-30 at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake, featuring animal judging and demonstrations, live music, motor sports events and more.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer, 2016

  • Children milk a simulated cow at the Lake County Farm Bureau's Ag Adventure, one of the activities presented daily during the Lake County Fair.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer, 2016

  • Banana Derby racing takes place each day of the Lake County Fair, at 3, 5 and 7 p.m. July 26-29 (with an extra 1 p.m. race July 29) and at 11 a.m. and 1 and 3 p.m. July 30. Pig racing also takes place each day, at 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m. July 26-29 and noon, 2, 4 and 5 p.m. July 30.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer, 2016

  • From left: Last year's Lake County Fair Queen Charlotte Roberts, Little Miss Lake County Darby Leetch, and Junior Miss Lake County Brighton Callaway tap their heels at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake. This year's Miss Lake County Fair Queen pageant takes place at 7 p.m. July 26, with the Little and Junior Miss pageants at 6 p.m. July 27.

    Daily Herald File, 2016

 
Daily Herald staff report

The 89th annual Lake County Fair is coming to the Lake County Fairgrounds and Event Center Wednesday through Sunday, July 26-30.

Fair hours are 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, July 26 and 27; 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, July 28 and 29; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 30. Daily admission is $10 for general admission; $5 for children ages 6-12, seniors 65 and older and active military with ID; and free for ages 5 and younger and active military in uniform. Family admission, good for two adults and two children, is available for $25. Season passes for the fair are available for $35 for adults and $15 for children and seniors.

Each day of the fair includes carnival rides and games, food, livestock demonstrations and live musical performances on multiple stages. Other events happening every day include Ham Bone Express pig racing and the Banana Derby, with monkey jockeys astride racing dogs, both taking place several times throughout each day; the Lake County Farm Bureau's Ag Adventure, featuring agricultural games and information for kids; a fishing tank; and more.

Special events include the Miss Lake County Fair Queen Pageant on Wednesday and Jr. and Little Miss pageants Thursday; Beer Tent bingo Wednesday through Saturday; a Battle of the Bands on Saturday; a livestock auction on Saturday; and junior and senior talent competitions on Sunday.

The fair's Grandstand Arena will feature several large-scale events, including the Eve of Destruction -- with car, bus, truck, and lawn mower races -- at 7 p.m. Wednesday; dirt track racing at 7 p.m. Thursday; a performance by fair headliners LoCash with opening act Saddlebrook at 7 p.m. Friday (gates open at 6 p.m.); the Pro Rodeo Stampede from 2-7 p.m. Saturday; and a demolition derby at 1 p.m. Sunday. Admission to Grandstand Arena events is free with fair admission, except for the LoCash concert, which requires separate event tickets available for $20-$30 from the fair's website.

The Lake County Fairgrounds is at 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake.

For more information, including information on how to take part in the competitions and the auction, or to purchase tickets in advance, visit lcfair.com.

