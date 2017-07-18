Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago
posted: 7/18/2017 11:56 AM

Alderman: De-certifying aviation police would 'de-stabilize' safety

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 

Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans was urged Tuesday to abandon plans to "decertify" Chicago's $19 million-a-year force of 292 unarmed aviation police officers or risk making a move that would "destabilize the safety" of O'Hare and Midway airports.

During the 12 years he spent as a Southwest Airlines skycap at Midway Airport, rookie Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) said he saw "many incidents where aviation police responded to calls in a quicker fashion" than Chicago Police officers.

Lopez has introduced an "order" that would mandate the Chicago Police Department and the Department of Aviation to "identify means for the consolidation" of the two law-enforcement agencies within 60 days.

Evans announced last week that the unarmed security officers would survive the passenger dragging fiasco aboard a United Airlines flight, but only after their roles are minimized, their training is overhauled and the word "police" is stripped from their badges, uniforms and vehicles.

For the full story, click here.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account