89th annual Lake County Fair

hello

A competitor in the Crashfest Demolition Derby gets hit during last year's Lake County Fair. This year's derby, presented by Master Truck & Trailer, is scheduled for 1 p.m. July 30. Daily Herald File, 2016

The following are only some of the events taking place at the fair, Wednesday through Sunday, July 26-30, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. For a full schedule, including the schedule for livestock judging and a full list of event venues, visit lcfair.com/fair-schedule-of-events.

Wednesday

10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fair hours

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Lake County Farm Heritage Society

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Expo Hall

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ag Adventure

Noon Flag Raising

Noon Dog Demonstrations

Noon to 8 p.m. First Bite Fishing tanks

Noon to 11 p.m. Midway/Rides

1-5 p.m. Beer Tent Bingo

4-6 p.m. Lake County Count-i-Con

5 p.m. Dog Demonstrations

5:30 p.m. Smooth Operators perform

6 p.m. Cap'n Funk & the Groove Train performs

6 p.m. Motocross

7 p.m. Miss Lake County Fair Queen Pageant

7 p.m. Eve of Destruction

7 p.m. Goat Milking Competition

8:30 p.m. Rich Trueman & the 22nd Street Horn Band performs

8:30 p.m. The Whiskey Bends perform

Thursday

10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fair hours

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Lake County Farm Heritage Society

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Expo Hall

11 a.m. 4-H Small Pet Demonstration

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ag Adventure

Noon Dog Demonstrations

Noon to 8 p.m. First Bite Fishing tanks

Noon to 11 p.m. Midway/Rides

1-5 p.m. Beer Tent Bingo

2 p.m. 4-H Poultry Demonstration

4 p.m. Sheep Shearing Demonstration

4 p.m. 4-H Rabbit Demonstration

4-6 p.m. Lake County Count-i-Con

5 p.m. One Ping Only performs

5 p.m. Dog Demonstrations

5:30 p.m. Space Face, David Bowie tribute, performs

5:30 p.m. Livestock Costume Contest

6 p.m. Little and Jr. Miss Lake County Fair Queen Pageant

6 p.m. Goat Milking Demonstration

6:30 p.m. Dario Radio Entertainment Dueling Pianos performance

7 p.m. Dirt Track Racing

7 p.m. Goat Milking Competition

8:30 p.m. Kashmir, Led Zeppelin tribute, performs

Friday

10 a.m. to midnight Fair hours

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Lake County Farm Heritage Society

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Expo Hall

11 a.m. 4-H Small Pet Demonstration

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ag Adventure

Noon Dog Demonstrations

Noon to 8 p.m. First Bite Fishing tanks

Noon to midnight Midway/Rides

1-5 p.m. Beer Tent Bingo

2 p.m. 4-H Poultry Demonstration

2 p.m. Crazy Cow Relay Races

4 p.m. Lake County Forest Preserve

4 p.m. Rabbit Demonstration

5 p.m. Antique Tractor Parade

5 p.m. The Waukegan Band performs

5 p.m. Dog Demonstrations

6:30 p.m. Ian and the Dream performs

7 p.m. LoCash performs with Saddlebrook

9 p.m. Infinity, classic rock tribute, performs

Saturday

10 a.m. to midnight Fair hours

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Lake County Farm Heritage Society

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Expo Hall

10:30 a.m. Battle of the Bands

11 a.m. 4-H Small Pet Demonstration

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Beer Tent Bingo

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ag Adventure

Noon 4-H Fashion Show

Noon to 4 p.m. Crocheters of the Lakes

Noon to 8 p.m. First Bite Fishing tanks

Noon to midnight Midway/Rides

1 p.m. The Westerlees perform

1 p.m. The Lid Flippers perform

1 p.m. Mariachi Esperellas performs

1:30 p.m. North Shore Academy Martial Arts

2 p.m. Cheese Making Demo

2 p.m. Pie eating contest

2 p.m. Livestock Auction

2 p.m. 4-H Poultry Demonstration

2-7 p.m. Pro Rodeo Stampede

3 p.m. Lake County Trivia

3:30 p.m. Georgie Rae Family Band performs

3:30 p.m. North Shore Academy Martial Arts

4 p.m. Mariachi Monumental de Mexico performs

4 p.m. Wine Making Demo

5 p.m. Antique Tractor Parade

5 p.m. Gasoline n Matches perform

5 p.m. Lake County Beekeepers Demo

6 p.m. Mallrats performs

6 p.m. Beer Making Demo

6 p.m. Goad Milking Demonstration

6:30 p.m. Zydeco Voodoo performs

9 p.m. Catfight performs

9 p.m. Mandy Z & Rural Route One perform

Sunday

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fair hours

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Expo Hall

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Lake County Farm Heritage Society

10:30 a.m. The Decades Show performance

11 a.m. Garden Tractor Pulling

11 a.m. 4-H Small Pet Demonstration

11 a.m. Master Showman Competition

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ag Adventure

Noon Cowboy UP! performs

Noon Slam Funk performs

Noon to 1:30 p.m. Svelte Bobby & The Soul Fixers perform

Noon to 4 p.m. The Music Source Showcase

Noon to 7 p.m. Midway/Rides

Noon to 8 p.m. First Bite Fishing tanks

1 p.m. Crashfest Demolition Derby

1 p.m. Wool Spinning Demonstration

1:30 p.m. Cow Pie Bingo

2 p.m. 4-H Poultry Demonstration

2 p.m. Junior talent competition

2-3 p.m. Glenn Johnson and the Voice of Inner Peace perform

3 p.m. The Blue Marlin performs

3 p.m. 4-H Goat Obstacle Course

3:30 p.m. Senior talent competition

4 p.m. Potts & Pans Steeldrums perform

4-6 p.m. Chicago Latin Groove performs