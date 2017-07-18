89th annual Lake County Fair

The following are only some of the events taking place at the fair, Wednesday through Sunday, July 26-30, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. For a full schedule, including the schedule for livestock judging and a full list of event venues, visit lcfair.com/fair-schedule-of-events.
Wednesday
10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fair hours
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Lake County Farm Heritage Society
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Expo Hall
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ag Adventure
Noon Flag Raising
Noon Dog Demonstrations
Noon to 8 p.m. First Bite Fishing tanks
Noon to 11 p.m. Midway/Rides
1-5 p.m. Beer Tent Bingo
4-6 p.m. Lake County Count-i-Con
5 p.m. Dog Demonstrations
5:30 p.m. Smooth Operators perform
6 p.m. Cap'n Funk & the Groove Train performs
6 p.m. Motocross
7 p.m. Miss Lake County Fair Queen Pageant
7 p.m. Eve of Destruction
7 p.m. Goat Milking Competition
8:30 p.m. Rich Trueman & the 22nd Street Horn Band performs
8:30 p.m. The Whiskey Bends perform
Thursday
10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fair hours
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Lake County Farm Heritage Society
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Expo Hall
11 a.m. 4-H Small Pet Demonstration
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ag Adventure
Noon Dog Demonstrations
Noon to 8 p.m. First Bite Fishing tanks
Noon to 11 p.m. Midway/Rides
1-5 p.m. Beer Tent Bingo
2 p.m. 4-H Poultry Demonstration
4 p.m. Sheep Shearing Demonstration
4 p.m. 4-H Rabbit Demonstration
4-6 p.m. Lake County Count-i-Con
5 p.m. One Ping Only performs
5 p.m. Dog Demonstrations
5:30 p.m. Space Face, David Bowie tribute, performs
5:30 p.m. Livestock Costume Contest
6 p.m. Little and Jr. Miss Lake County Fair Queen Pageant
6 p.m. Goat Milking Demonstration
6:30 p.m. Dario Radio Entertainment Dueling Pianos performance
7 p.m. Dirt Track Racing
7 p.m. Goat Milking Competition
8:30 p.m. Kashmir, Led Zeppelin tribute, performs
Friday
10 a.m. to midnight Fair hours
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Lake County Farm Heritage Society
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Expo Hall
11 a.m. 4-H Small Pet Demonstration
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ag Adventure
Noon Dog Demonstrations
Noon to 8 p.m. First Bite Fishing tanks
Noon to midnight Midway/Rides
1-5 p.m. Beer Tent Bingo
2 p.m. 4-H Poultry Demonstration
2 p.m. Crazy Cow Relay Races
4 p.m. Lake County Forest Preserve
4 p.m. Rabbit Demonstration
5 p.m. Antique Tractor Parade
5 p.m. The Waukegan Band performs
5 p.m. Dog Demonstrations
6:30 p.m. Ian and the Dream performs
7 p.m. LoCash performs with Saddlebrook
9 p.m. Infinity, classic rock tribute, performs
Saturday
10 a.m. to midnight Fair hours
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Lake County Farm Heritage Society
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Expo Hall
10:30 a.m. Battle of the Bands
11 a.m. 4-H Small Pet Demonstration
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Beer Tent Bingo
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ag Adventure
Noon 4-H Fashion Show
Noon to 4 p.m. Crocheters of the Lakes
Noon to 8 p.m. First Bite Fishing tanks
Noon to midnight Midway/Rides
1 p.m. The Westerlees perform
1 p.m. The Lid Flippers perform
1 p.m. Mariachi Esperellas performs
1:30 p.m. North Shore Academy Martial Arts
2 p.m. Cheese Making Demo
2 p.m. Pie eating contest
2 p.m. Livestock Auction
2 p.m. 4-H Poultry Demonstration
2-7 p.m. Pro Rodeo Stampede
3 p.m. Lake County Trivia
3:30 p.m. Georgie Rae Family Band performs
3:30 p.m. North Shore Academy Martial Arts
4 p.m. Mariachi Monumental de Mexico performs
4 p.m. Wine Making Demo
5 p.m. Antique Tractor Parade
5 p.m. Gasoline n Matches perform
5 p.m. Lake County Beekeepers Demo
6 p.m. Mallrats performs
6 p.m. Beer Making Demo
6 p.m. Goad Milking Demonstration
6:30 p.m. Zydeco Voodoo performs
9 p.m. Catfight performs
9 p.m. Mandy Z & Rural Route One perform
Sunday
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fair hours
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Expo Hall
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Lake County Farm Heritage Society
10:30 a.m. The Decades Show performance
11 a.m. Garden Tractor Pulling
11 a.m. 4-H Small Pet Demonstration
11 a.m. Master Showman Competition
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ag Adventure
Noon Cowboy UP! performs
Noon Slam Funk performs
Noon to 1:30 p.m. Svelte Bobby & The Soul Fixers perform
Noon to 4 p.m. The Music Source Showcase
Noon to 7 p.m. Midway/Rides
Noon to 8 p.m. First Bite Fishing tanks
1 p.m. Crashfest Demolition Derby
1 p.m. Wool Spinning Demonstration
1:30 p.m. Cow Pie Bingo
2 p.m. 4-H Poultry Demonstration
2 p.m. Junior talent competition
2-3 p.m. Glenn Johnson and the Voice of Inner Peace perform
3 p.m. The Blue Marlin performs
3 p.m. 4-H Goat Obstacle Course
3:30 p.m. Senior talent competition
4 p.m. Potts & Pans Steeldrums perform
4-6 p.m. Chicago Latin Groove performs