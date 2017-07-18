50-year-old man taken to hospital following stabbing

hello

Elgin police said they arrested a 22-year-old man after a report of a stabbing Tuesday morning on Longcommon Parkway.

A 50-year-old male was taken to a hospital by officers and treated for nonlife threatening injuries, police said.

Police had cordoned off a home on the 3000 block of Longcommon Parkway, north of Gansett Parkway, for about two hours; there were up to a couple dozen officers and several squad cars at the location.

A Facebook post by Elgin police had said "there is no threat to the community."

The man was arrested about a mile away on the 3100 block of Chalkstone after several cars took off at 10:40 a.m. from the Longcommon address.

An officer was overheard saying a knife was found in the house.

Detectives from Elgin's major investigations division continue to investigate, police said.

• Daily Herald staff photographer Brian Hill contributed to this story.