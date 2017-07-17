Special electronics collection in Lake County

hello

Lake County businesses, schools, churches, not-for-profits and units of government can bring broken and unwanted electronics to be recycled at a special collection event from 8 a.m. to noon July 27, at the Lake County Division of Transportation, 600 W. Winchester Road, Libertyville.

Visit www.swalco.org for details, including a list of items that will be accepted.

The Solid Waste Agency of Lake County also provides free opportunities for residents to recycle electronics through a network of drop off locations in Barrington, Gurnee, Grayslake and Highland Park. State law limits these locations to accept only residential electronics. For the exact locations, visit www.swalco.org/163/Year-Round-Drop-Off-Locations.