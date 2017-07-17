Lake County flooding expected to cause traffic delays

Daily Herald staff report

Commuters can expect major delays Monday morning in Lake County as several roads remain closed due to widespread flooding.

Many east-west roads were shut down after last week's storms, and more have been added to the list, according to the county's Division of Transportation. Traffic during the morning commute will likely exceed capacity on alternate routes such as Wadsworth Road, Deerfield Road, Washington Street and Routes 22, 137 and 176.

Roads that are closed in Lake County include:

• Route 60, from Route 21 to St. Mary's Road

• Route 120, from Route 21 to River Road

• Route 132, from Route 21 to O'Plaine Road

• U.S. Route 41, from Route 21 to Delany Road

• Route 173, from U.S. Route 41 to Kilbourne Road

Several other local roadways near the Des Plaines River, Fox River and Chain O' Lakes have also been shut down.