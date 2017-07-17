Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
7/17/2017

Help give Waukegan Art Bus a makeover

Daily Herald report

An Art Bus family painting event will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at the Eddie Washington Center, 424 South Ave., Waukegan.

Participants will help recreate the look of Waukegan Township's current Art Bus, which has been in existence since 1996. Community members are invited to use their creativity to give the Art Bus a makeover. There will be several arts and crafts stations and face painting.

For more information contact Marc Jones at (847) 244-0805 or email mjones@waukegantownship.com.

