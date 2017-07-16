Rauner to tour flood damage in Algonquin today

hello

Gov. Bruce Rauner will be in Algonquin later today to view flood damage along the Fox River, his office announced this morning.

Among his stops will be the Algonquin Public Works Department, where workers have been making sandbags throughout the weekend to help residents living near the river fend off the rising waters.

According to the National Weather Service, the river in Algonquin was about 2½ feet over flood stage this morning. It's expected to crest Tuesday morning at 12.7 feet, which would tie the record set in 2013.

Rauner previously toured flood damage in Lake County on Friday. Afterward, he declared Lake, McHenry and Kane counties state disaster areas as a result of this week's flooding.