Itasca Fest wraps up with traditional mix of fun

You know how some festivals specialize in something?

Maybe it's ribs or maybe it's hot air balloons or maybe it's rock 'n' roll.

Itasca Fest is different. Sponsored by the Lions Club in cooperation with the village, the four-day celebration that ended Sunday tries to provide a little something for everybody, from antique cars to a wide range of carnival rides to all sorts of music from jazz to hard rock.

And the whole thing works, usually attracting around 40,000 people to Washington Park along Irving Park Road.

On Sunday, for example, the music stage was scheduled to feature Pullman Jazz, The Meteors playing hits of the mid-'60s and then American English with its Beatles tribute.

There also was bingo, of course, and a classic car show and even a health fair.