updated: 7/16/2017 5:26 PM

Itasca Fest wraps up with traditional mix of fun

  • Kimber Gruber, 5, left, and her brother Landon, 3, right, of Itasca show each other balloons made by Custers Family Entertainment on Sunday, while enjoying the final hours of Itasca Fest.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Hannah Avila, left, and her sister Aya Avila, right, put up a sign to direct customers to their ice cream and crème puffs stand Sunday during the last day of Itasca Fest.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Raph Sandstrom of Elk Grove relaxes Sunday next to his 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 at a car show during the last day of Itasca Fest.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Mike Heppner and his wife Nancy won several prizes Sunday, including the fishing contest award raffled by the Lions Club, during the last day of Itasca Fest.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

You know how some festivals specialize in something?

Maybe it's ribs or maybe it's hot air balloons or maybe it's rock 'n' roll.

Itasca Fest is different. Sponsored by the Lions Club in cooperation with the village, the four-day celebration that ended Sunday tries to provide a little something for everybody, from antique cars to a wide range of carnival rides to all sorts of music from jazz to hard rock.

And the whole thing works, usually attracting around 40,000 people to Washington Park along Irving Park Road.

On Sunday, for example, the music stage was scheduled to feature Pullman Jazz, The Meteors playing hits of the mid-'60s and then American English with its Beatles tribute.

There also was bingo, of course, and a classic car show and even a health fair.

