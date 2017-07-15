Breaking News Bar
 
One more day for Glendale Heights Fest

  • Jackson Burau, 8, of Wheaton picks his prize after winning a speed pitch game during Glendale Heights Fest Saturday at Camera Park.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Lead singer Morgan Ashley of the Morgan Station Band performs during Glendale Heights Fest Saturday at Camera Park.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • From left, Iradia Garcia, Dora Enriquez and Julie King, all from Glendale Heights, dance to music played by Morgan Station during Glendale Heights Fest Saturday at Camera Park.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Gerry Mendiola, of Blackhawk BBQ & Seafood, cooks hamburgers during Glendale Heights Fest Saturday at Camera Park.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Glendale Heights' biggest party of the year will continue Sunday in Camera Park as Glendale Heights Fest wraps up its rain-abbreviated four-day run.

The annual bash -- with plenty of carnival rides and bands and lots and lots of food -- will be open from 3 to 11 p.m. Sunday in the park at 101 E. Fullerton Ave.

Sunday's main stage entertainment will feature Heart to Heartbreaker, a band that specializes in the hits of Heart and Pat Benatar. Fireworks are scheduled at dusk to cap off the celebration.

Admission to the festival grounds is free, but there is a $5 fee for parking. For details, visit glendaleheightsfest.com.

