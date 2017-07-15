One more day for Glendale Heights Fest

Glendale Heights' biggest party of the year will continue Sunday in Camera Park as Glendale Heights Fest wraps up its rain-abbreviated four-day run.

The annual bash -- with plenty of carnival rides and bands and lots and lots of food -- will be open from 3 to 11 p.m. Sunday in the park at 101 E. Fullerton Ave.

Sunday's main stage entertainment will feature Heart to Heartbreaker, a band that specializes in the hits of Heart and Pat Benatar. Fireworks are scheduled at dusk to cap off the celebration.

Admission to the festival grounds is free, but there is a $5 fee for parking. For details, visit glendaleheightsfest.com.