Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 7/15/2017 6:18 PM

Glen Ellyn cycling races return with a hometown flavor

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Women's Category 2/3 riders pedal into the finish line during the Intelligentsia Cup's Tour of Lake Ellyn cycling race.

      Women's Category 2/3 riders pedal into the finish line during the Intelligentsia Cup's Tour of Lake Ellyn cycling race.
    DanielWhite | Staff Photographer

  • Katie Isermann of Chicago, center, wins the Womens Category 2/3 event during the Intelligentsia Cup's Tour of Lake Ellyn cycling race. Marianna Williams of Philadelphia, left, finished second and Paige Williams of Vermont, right, placed third.

      Katie Isermann of Chicago, center, wins the Womens Category 2/3 event during the Intelligentsia Cup's Tour of Lake Ellyn cycling race. Marianna Williams of Philadelphia, left, finished second and Paige Williams of Vermont, right, placed third.
    DanielWhite | Staff Photographer

  • Women's Category 2/3 riders begin a slight climb during the Intelligentsia Cup's Tour of Lake Ellyn cycling race.

      Women's Category 2/3 riders begin a slight climb during the Intelligentsia Cup's Tour of Lake Ellyn cycling race.
    DanielWhite | Staff Photographer

  • Illinois Bone and Joint Category 3 riders make a climb during the Intelligentsia Cup's Tour of Lake Ellyn cycling race.

      Illinois Bone and Joint Category 3 riders make a climb during the Intelligentsia Cup's Tour of Lake Ellyn cycling race.
    DanielWhite | Staff Photographer

  • Illinois Bone and Joint Category 3 riders cool down after peddling in the Intelligentsia Cup's Tour of Lake Ellyn cycling race.

      Illinois Bone and Joint Category 3 riders cool down after peddling in the Intelligentsia Cup's Tour of Lake Ellyn cycling race.
    DanielWhite | Staff Photographer

  • Members of the Masters 50+/60 group make their way around Duchon Field during the Intelligentsia Cup's Tour of Lake Ellyn cycling race.

      Members of the Masters 50+/60 group make their way around Duchon Field during the Intelligentsia Cup's Tour of Lake Ellyn cycling race.
    DanielWhite | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

New organizers put their own spin on professional cycling races that returned to Glen Ellyn Saturday for their second year.

Jim Burket and Ben Raby worked to save the Tour of Lake Ellyn, and in the process, instilled some hometown pride in the event.

Working with village officials, they invited five cyclists from Glen Ellyn's sister city of Le Bouscat, France, highlighting a relationship that builds cultural ties.

Burket and Raby also teamed up with a charitable partner in town -- the Glen Ellyn Food Pantry -- to donate any proceeds from the event to the nonprofit. And they enlisted a Benjamin Franklin Elementary student Regan Ward to design posters promoting the Tour, the second stage of the Intelligentsia Cup series.

Spectators responded to that community spirit by showing up in big numbers to the nearly 10-hour event at the neighborhood lake.

Parents and kids also got the chance to experience the course for two laps during the Greentarget Family Fun Ride, while the professional men warmed up for their race and the pro women cooled down after theirs.

"The Intelligentsia Cup is a 10-day series and of the 10 days, this is one of the most challenging courses we have, with Chicago being a notoriously flat area," Mark Zalewski, marketing director, said Saturday. "Lake Ellyn offers hills and other features that some of the other venues don't have. It's also a narrower course so that provides a challenge to the riders because it's hard to make passes to move up. The response to feedback from the riders is that this is one of their favorite courses."

The series continues with the Willow Springs Road Race Sunday. And the fifth stage of the series -- the Dennis Jurs Memorial Road Race -- is Tuesday in Elgin.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account