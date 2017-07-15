Breaking News Bar
 
Elgin police release sketch of man who ran at woman

  • Elgin police released this composite sketch of the man a woman says ran at her in Elgin.

  • Police say the man who ran at a woman in Elgin was a passenger in this cargo van.

By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

Elgin police are investigating a report of a man running at a woman Thursday in the area of Columbia Avenue and North Liberty Street.

Officers at 7:24 a.m. Thursday met with a 24-year-old woman who said she was walking in front of her home when she noticed two men in a white van. The passenger got out of the van and began running toward the woman, who was able to get back to her home and call the police, officials said. Both men fled in the van.

The vehicle is described as an older model cargo van in poor condition, with one window on each rear panel, according to a community alert posted on the Elgin Police Department Facebook page Saturday.

The passenger is believed to be a Hispanic man in his 30s, about 5 feet 4 inches tall, of medium build, and with short, black hair. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and faded blue jeans, according to the alert.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact the Major Investigations Division at 847-289-2600 or provide anonymous tips at 847-695-4195. Anonymous information can also be reported by texting 847411 and including ELGINPD in the beginning of the message.

