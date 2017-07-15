Durbin, Schneider to tour flood damaged suburbs

While communities on the Chain O' Lakes and along the Des Plaines and Fox rivers begin their cleanup in the wake of Wednesday's downpour, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin and U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider are joining Lake County Board Chairman Aaron Lawlor this afternoon to tour neighborhoods devastated by the floods.

Following a 2 p.m. appearance today at the Lake County Emergency Management Agency, the lawmakers and Lawlor will head to Warren Township High School in Gurnee for a 2:40 p.m. news conference.

In other flood-related news, The Chicago Botanic Garden reopens from noon to 5 p.m. today.

The garden closed Thursday and Friday for only the second time in more than 40 years after the Skokie River -- which flows through its 385 acres -- flooded and made access unsafe.

The Cactus and Succulent Society of Greater Chicago Show and Sale has been canceled along with events at the Regenstein Learning Campus. The grand tram will not operate and the rose terrace beer garden is closed. Botanic Garden officials expect the flood to have minimal long-term impact on its 2.6 million plants.

According to its website, Botanic Garden waterways were designed to provide flood control for downstream communities. To that end, the garden has stored more than 100 million gallons of floodwater over the last few days.