Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 7/15/2017 11:45 AM

Driver extricated from vehicle after Buffalo Grove crash

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

A driver of a four-door Toyota Corolla struck a tree about 10:35 p.m. Friday on Buffalo Grove Road near Aptakisic Road in Buffalo Grove.

Buffalo Grove Police closed Buffalo Grove Road in both directions while fire department members worked to extricate the trapped driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, officials said in a news release.

Emergency crews removed the driver, stabilized the individual and transported the person to the Level One Trauma Center at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. The driver is listed in serious condition, the release said.

Prior to emergency personnel arriving, bystanders attempted to assist the individual, but heavy front-end damage and crushed doors limited what they could do, the release said.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account