Driver extricated from vehicle after Buffalo Grove crash

A driver of a four-door Toyota Corolla struck a tree about 10:35 p.m. Friday on Buffalo Grove Road near Aptakisic Road in Buffalo Grove.

Buffalo Grove Police closed Buffalo Grove Road in both directions while fire department members worked to extricate the trapped driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, officials said in a news release.

Emergency crews removed the driver, stabilized the individual and transported the person to the Level One Trauma Center at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. The driver is listed in serious condition, the release said.

Prior to emergency personnel arriving, bystanders attempted to assist the individual, but heavy front-end damage and crushed doors limited what they could do, the release said.