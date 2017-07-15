Breaking News Bar
 
Centegra gives out bicycle helmets at Family Health Fest

  • Livianna Hess, 2, has her first bicycle helmet fitted by Meghan Jaske, of Centra Health System at the Centegra Family Health Fest in Huntley Saturday. She was one of 400 children to get a free helmet. Livianna was with her family from Marengo.

    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Amber Drago, who turns 4 next month, climbs a rock wall with a little boost from her mother Heather, of Lake in the Hills at the Centegra Family Health Fest in Huntley Saturday.

    John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Centegra Health System hosted the Centegra Family Health Fest Saturday at 10350 Haligus Road in Huntley, giving out 400 bicycle helmets to children younger than age 16.

Public Relations manager Michelle Green said a family showed their daughter's broken helmet to the staff as they thanked them Saturday morning. The girl was recently hit by a vehicle while riding her bike and the helmet, which she received at last year's event, saved her life, Green said.

Other parts of the day included a rock climbing wall, bungee run, inflatable soccer darts, face painting, a balloon artist, music, games and tours of a Lurie Children's Hospital ambulance. There was an open swim session at the Centegra Health Bridge Fitness Center-Huntley outdoor pool and all event attendees were automatically registered to win a $100 Visa gift card.

