Two kayakers rescued from Fox River in St. Charles

St. Charles firefighters rescued two kayakers Friday evening from the Fox River after they had gone over a dam near the Main Street Bridge, according to a news release.

Firefighters were on the scene a minute after the 7:32 p.m. distress call and found that one of kayakers had struck a rock and was injured, according to the release. He made it to shore behind the BMO Harris Bank at Walnut and Riverside avenues.

The other kayaker had been carried by the current to the bridge at Illinois Avenues.

One was taken to Delnor Community Hospital and the other signed a release, firefighters said.

Both had entered the river near Pottawatomie Park, firefighters said, adding that several bystanders along the riverbank had approached a police officer in the area and reported that the two were in the river having difficulty.

The officer's notification resulted in fire department personnel, including the dive team, being dispatched.

Firefighters said neither was wearing a helmet, flotation device or safety equipment.

The St. Charles Fire Department was assisted by the Geneva and South Elgin fire departments.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has restricted the Fox River to boating from the Chain O' Lakes to the Montgomery Dam because of the danger posed by the current and high water level.